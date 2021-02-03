• Adam Hutt, 35, Weymouth, Massachusetts, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Jan. 25 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Spencer C. Knox, 26, Carthage, terrorizing,  probation hold, Jan. 27 in Carthage, Maine State Police.

• Michael A. Whittemore, 32, Jay, warrant criminal conspiracy, Jan. 27 in Farmington, $1,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• John D. Elliott, 51, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault, Jan. 28 in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Louanne G. Littlefield, 63, Freeman Township, Feb. 2 in Freeman Township, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

