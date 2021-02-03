JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for its 2021 Scholarship Program. The Credit Union will be awarding five $500.00 scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors who are members of OTIS FCU.

For full details and requirements, and to download the application, please visit ww.otisfcu.coop/scholarships/. Deadline for applications is May 14th, 2021.

OTIS Federal Credit Union was founded in April of 1954 by eleven local millworkers. Pooling their respective deposits of $5 each, they associated themselves as charter members of OTIS under the provision of the Federal Credit Union Act. At a time in America when obtaining a loan was difficult for the average family, the founders of OTIS sought to form a cooperative, independent financial institution operated and controlled solely by its local membership.

Since its inception, OTIS has been committed not only to providing quality financial products and services to its shareholders, but to giving back to the community. Today, OTIS is a full-service financial center offering real estate, auto, and personal lending; online and mobile banking; a variety of checking, savings, and investment accounts; VISA debit and credit cards; financial planning; and much more. OTIS serves more than 11,000 members and holds over $199 million in assets, employing 32 people from Jay and the surrounding area. The credit union is located at 170 Main Street in Jay, Maine. For more information, please visit www.otisfcu.coop or call (207) 897-0900.

