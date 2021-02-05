Farmington is known for its recreational activities, scenic views, and agriculture. Visitors come to experience rural Maine’s nature, appreciate its history, enjoy the small-town festivities, and explore Main Street’s local businesses. However, institutionalized issues and unequal economic outcomes have grieved Farmington for too long. 21.7% of the population lives in poverty, which is higher than the national average of 13.1%.

An abundance of youth in this area come from broken homes or struggling situations. Franklin County has previously been designated to have some of the highest child neglect and abuse rates in the state. There are few effective outreach programs in the community or within the school district.

The homeless shelter turns families away because they are at capacity. While tourists and residents go skiing on the weekends or fond themselves with the outdoorsy culture, homeless young people seek unconventional and unhealthy means of getting by. It’s easy to overlook such an issue when the community seems so picturesque and vibrant on the surface.

Imagine you’re driving past the corner of Wilton and Whittier Road and see a large facility developed with a village of tiny homes for the homeless surrounding the location. A youth center focused on working together with the community to provide a safe space for adults, students, and at-risk youth.

An economic ecosystem that fosters empathy and welcomeness. The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies is working to achieve this vision. CES will be the missing piece that Farmington needs to keep young people working in Maine through multigenerational partnership and entrepreneurship.

Now imagine you’re a homeless teen mom, a high-schooler abused at home with nowhere to go, a college student living in between friends’ houses and unable to find a stable job, or an addict looking for affordable resources to help redirect their life.

These are the type of demographics that CES currently works with. Imagine what a self-sustaining youth center with resources, peer-to-peer mentorship, medical assistance, counseling, and shelter would do for anyone experiencing socio-economic hardship.

CES is hiring do-ers in this community to help with this call-to-action initiative. If you would like to learn more or join the cause, please visit www.cesmaine.com.

My name is Talazen Smith, and I am a Legal Studies and Sociology student at UMass Amherst in the Commonwealth Honors College. I’m a writing tutor who’s passionate about restorative justice and advocacy. In this new column, I will discuss various aspects of lifestyle, wellness, and social issues.

