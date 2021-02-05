Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected] This weeks pets are:

Finn is a male, English coon hound, three years old: Meet Finn! Finn is a very sweet hound who loves people and is quite the conversationalist. He has done well with other dogs in the past and would love to do a meet and greet with your current canine if you have one! He very much is a typical hound. He has a lot of energy, loves going for walks and loves being with people. He does a pretty high chase drive, so a house without cats would be best.

Cora, is a female, one to three yearsold: “Oh, hi. My name is Cora. I have what you would call the perfect Jekyll and Hyde personality… I can be sweet, but most of the time I am pretty fiery. In all honesty, my beauty matches my attitude. I am looking for a home that understands that I am the boss and is prepared to become my minions. I would do best in a home without dogs, or small children.

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

filed under: