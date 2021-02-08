• Jody P. Morris, 44, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 4, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• James A. Lane, 37, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, Feb. 5, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Charles E. Brewster III, 62, Livermore, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Feb. 5 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Lokiulfrik O.C.C. Harrington, 38, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 6, in Jay, transferred to Somerset County, Jay Police Department.

• Simon Martinez-Ramirez, 32, San Perlita, Cameron, Texas, operating under the influence, Feb. 7 in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Chad T. McDougal, 29, Wilton, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Feb. 7 in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
