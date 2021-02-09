FARMINGTON — Police are investigating the theft of more than $1,000 in power and hand tools from a garage at 176 Farmington Falls Road.

A landlord went into the garage Thursday and found a lot of tools missing, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Friday. Officers Christoph Mutchin and Jesse Clement responded to investigate.

Anyone with information about the stolen tools is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: