ORONO — The University of Maine women’s basketball and women’s ice hockey teams are eligible to return to competition this past weekend.

The women’s basketball team will host UMass Lowell while the women’s ice hockey team will travel to take on UConn.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols within the programs, the University of Maine men’s basketball and men’s ice hockey teams are not eligible to return to competition at this time. Neither of the men’s teams had competition scheduled for this weekend.

University of Maine spring and fall sports remain under evaluation for their return to competition by President Ferrini-Mundy in collaboration with System and University leadership.

UMaine Athletics is following all state, University of Maine System, Conference and NCAA guidelines. Testing for the programs continues for all Tier I personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff. America East requires antigen testing for all Tier I personnel five days a week in preparation for competitions; Hockey East requires antigen testing for all Tier I personnel seven days a week.

UMaine continues to follow all COVID-19 related health and safety guidance while monitoring the status of the pandemic in Maine and throughout the region

