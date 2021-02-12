FARMINGTON — Three members of the Girardin family, matriarch Ferna and daughters Dawn and Lea, received the Moderna COVID vaccine Friday afternoon at Franklin Memorial Hospital, doing their part in the fight against the virus.

Born not long after the flu pandemic of 1918 was ending and living most of her years in Wilton, Ferna Girardin has seen a lot in her lifetime. At 100-years-old she’s lived through World War II, seen the first man in space, witnessed the 9/11 attacks, and has worked as an insurance agent and buyer for International Paper, among others. “I enjoyed every place I worked,” she said.

She laughed when asked about the secret to her longevity, saying, “My doctors always ask me that question too. My answer is that I have a small piece of chocolate each and every day.”

Ferna said one of her greatest enjoyments in life has been traveling. She has been to Europe several times including visits to France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Spain and Israel where she swam in the Dead Sea.

In the U.S. she went on a tour to visit the national parks that included Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon where she watched magnificent sunrises and sunsets. She has also visited Hawaii.

Now, she’s lived during a pandemic and received the COVID-19 vaccine to stay safe and to be able to have family members visit. Besides her two daughters, Ferna also has two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

