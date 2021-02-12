FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington will be releasing its second film, The Cameraman with Buster Keaton, in its ongoing series, “3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era.” The opening night with live “old time piano” by Doug Protsik will be on February 12 at 7:00 PM. Those who purchased the entire series will receive an email reminder on February 11th, with the link to view the live event. A recording of the live show will be available for viewing, on demand, for one week.

For those who have not purchased the entire movie series, it is possible to register for just The Cameraman at www.artsfarmington.org. The cost is $10. The final movie of the series, Safety Last with Harold Lloyd will be available starting March 19.

Doug Protsik is a graduate of UMF and has composed and recorded 12 original silent movie scores for Turner Classic Movie silent film restorations. He has been performing old-time piano for over 40 years and has presented and accompanied silent movies previously in Farmington. He most recently played in Farmington with the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, sponsored by ArtsFarmington. He is the director of the Maine Fiddle Camp.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. For questions consult the ArtsFarmington webstite www.artsfarmington.org or call 778-9437.

