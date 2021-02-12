Farmington Emblem Club #460 at their February meeting initiated new member Elizabeth Rackliff, celebrated 50 years of Emblem with charter members Peggy Alexander, Nancy Charest, and Robin Bragg and honored Mabel Cox as a lifetime member. Pictured from left are Shannon Chase Smith, Rackliff, Doreen Cardona and Candy Clark.

