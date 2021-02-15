Suppers

JAY — VFW Post #3335, 64 Jewell St. Friday Feb. 19. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 on 64 Jewell St. in Jay, has announced their menu for their Take-Out Supper on Friday Feb. 19. The cost will be $12 for Fish Fry w/coleslaw and lemon delight for dessert. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Served at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, February 20, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Takeout – Pickup Supper, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will consist of roast pork, potatoes, mixed vegetables, rolls and apple squares for dessert. Cost of the meal for adults will be $9 and for those under the age of 12 the cost will be $5. We would appreciate reservations for meals by 5 p.m.,Thursday, February 18. To make reservations for supper, you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366, Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190. Home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area are available for a cost of $10 per meal.

« Previous

filed under: