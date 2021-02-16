WILTON — The Select Board on Tuesday evening approved a $23,500 roofing bid by Arctic Roofing General Contractors based out of Lewiston for the water department’s building.

Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Heinz Gossman presented six bids to the board with Arctic offering the least expensive option.

The public works quarterly report was also approved stating there were 23 winter-related events as of Feb. 9 with the highest snow accumulation recorded at 12 inches.

Related Farmington and Wilton enter into a mutual aid agreement

The report also stated that Consolidated Communications will be transferring wires on Weld Road telephone poles, which prompted Selectperson Phil Hilton to ask about moving additional wires.

“If the broadband committee’s work plays out the way we think it might and that proposal is adopted by the town, eventually someday down the road, can we get the poles ready now instead of having to move things twice down the road?” he said.

The Wilton Broadband Committee is working with five other towns and the Greater Franklin Development Council to bring broadband access to residents. The initiative will require leasing pole space from Central Maine Power Co. to run fiber-optic cable.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said there are at least three other companies that will need to move their wires to make space for more lines. She said she will contact the appropriate people to inquire about moving additional wires.

The Western Maine ATV Club has submitted a request for the state’s approval of a two-mile, all-terrain vehicle route to go through downtown Wilton. The route would start at Steve’s Family Market on Depot Street and continue to Main Street.

For the state to approve the route, the Select Board must submit a letter of support.

Selectpersons agreed to hold either a public hearing or devote space at an upcoming meeting to receive feedback from residents before submitting a letter.

Irish informed the board that Sevee & Maher Engineers have completed a topographic survey for the Wilson Lake retaining wall project. More information will be presented at the next board meeting.

Irish proposed hiring a third-party company to bill insurance companies for town services rendered such as vehicle accidents and debris clean up. A sample ordinance supporting this proposal will be provided to the board at the following meeting.

Former finance committee member Richard Lam was approved again by the board to serve on the committee.

“He’s very knowledgeable on what the town finances are because of being on the finance committee,” Irish said. “He’s also been a police chief so he had to put together a budget himself for that.”

The board approved the Maine Department of Transportation’s request to use municipal roads while replacing a culvert and relocating a stream along Route 2.

« Previous

filed under: