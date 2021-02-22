• Jerome R. Cole Jr., 44, Farmington, warrant violation of bail, warrant violation condition of release, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 9 in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Justin E. Taylor, 31, New Portland, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident, Feb. 12 in Kingfield, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stacy D. House, 51, Farmington, operating under the influence, Feb. 13 in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Reginald D. Haines Jr., 51, Farmington, operating under the influence, Feb. 14 in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeremie Lane, 46, Farmington, violation protection from abuse order, Feb. 17 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joseph S. Boothby, 31, Wilton, probation hold, Feb. 20 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Kristopher M. Arnold, 31, Farmington, warrant domestic violence assault, Feb. 20 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lauren N. Sandras, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, Feb. 20 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: