Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87463088584?pwd=Z1ppMDh3RTdxdE5lbFJXb3g0T2VOdz09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, retirements

VI. Presentations

A. School nutrition update – Andy Hutchins

B. Academic update – Laura Columbia

1. Star360 data update

2. Enrollment change summary

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from February 9, 2021

Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee Reports

A. Operations – None

B. Personnel & Finance – None

C. Educational Policy – None

D. Drop-Out Prevention – Carol Coles

IX. Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D)

A. Labor contract discussion regarding COVID-19 related MOA with teacher/support staff units

B. Update on upcoming negotiations for administrator’s contract

C. Update on upcoming negotiations for support staff contract

Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) – Labor contract discussion regarding COVID-19 related MOA with teacher/support staff units; update on upcoming negotiations for administrator’s contract; and update on upcoming negotiations for support staff contract

X. New business

A. COVID Memorandum of Agreement – Consideration of action regarding a COVID MOA with the Education Association

XI. Adjourn

Next Scheduled Meetings

Mar. 9, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Mar. 23, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings

Operations – Apr. 6, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – Apr. 6, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – Apr. 6, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

« Previous

filed under: