Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87463088584?pwd=Z1ppMDh3RTdxdE5lbFJXb3g0T2VOdz09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, retirements
VI. Presentations
A. School nutrition update – Andy Hutchins
B. Academic update – Laura Columbia
1. Star360 data update
2. Enrollment change summary
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from February 9, 2021
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee Reports
A. Operations – None
B. Personnel & Finance – None
C. Educational Policy – None
D. Drop-Out Prevention – Carol Coles
IX. Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D)
A. Labor contract discussion regarding COVID-19 related MOA with teacher/support staff units
B. Update on upcoming negotiations for administrator’s contract
C. Update on upcoming negotiations for support staff contract
Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) – Labor contract discussion regarding COVID-19 related MOA with teacher/support staff units; update on upcoming negotiations for administrator’s contract; and update on upcoming negotiations for support staff contract
X. New business
A. COVID Memorandum of Agreement – Consideration of action regarding a COVID MOA with the Education Association
XI. Adjourn
Next Scheduled Meetings
Mar. 9, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Mar. 23, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings
Operations – Apr. 6, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – Apr. 6, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – Apr. 6, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Car was going too fast for icy conditions in Sandy River Plantation fatal crash, says state police report
-
Sports
UMaine football gets approval for home games this spring
-
Health care
Doctors probe into mystery of post-COVID-19 loss of smell
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 Board of Directors agenda
-
Business
New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers