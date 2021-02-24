UMF

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF. Fayette: Delsi Hewins, Honors; Greene: Tania Bureau, High Honors; Averie Cloutier, Honors; Sam Martineau, Honors; Paris Pierce, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, Honors; Livermore: Gabby Beaudoin, High Honors; Moreland Brochu, High Honors; Tyler Tibbetts, High Honors; Haley Turcotte, Honors; Livermore Falls: Jacob Chabot, High Honors; Mallori Chretien, High Honors; Hunter Dalton, Honors; Ashley Greenleaf, High Honors; Madison Lecowitch, High Honors; Readfield: Silas Mohlar, Honors; Savanna Ryan, Honors; Coleman Watson, High Honors; Turner: Alex Brooks, High Honors; Haylee Janosco, Honors; Jason Labbe, High Honors; Alex Leadbetter, Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Audrey Spear, High Honors; Wayne: Richard Down, Honors; Ian Plante, Honors; Winthrop: Maya Deming, Honors; Portia Hardy, Honors; Matti Rice, High Honors;

RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — Sam Allen of Winthrop was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Fall Semester. Allen is in the photographic sciences program. Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.

UHartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Molly McGrail of Readfield has been named to its Dean’s List for Fall 2020. This is a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters. For more information, visit hartford.edu.

