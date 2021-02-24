LIVERMORE FALLS — Looking for something new to read? New to Treat Memorial Library’s shelves are the picture book Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Pena, the romantic novel Much Ado about You by Samantha Young, and the fantasy The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec. For more recommendations, tune in Saturday, March 13 and Saturday, March 27 at noon for Bonkers for Books on our Facebook page.

Journey using your imagination every Tuesday at 1 p.m. with our Armchair Traveler Game. We give the starting details and you create a story about your epic world travels!

Online Story Time is every Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. featuring some of our favorite picture books. March 17th will be a special live St. Patrick’s Day Story Time!

Join us Thursdays in March at 4 p.m. for March Music Madness, where books and music collide! We will tell you all about some of our favorite music related books and recommend further listening for your perfect reading soundtrack!

Our Book Club will conclude its Maine History series with Almost, Maine by John Cariani. The Zoom meeting will be Thursday, March 11 at 3 p.m. Please contact staff if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion and the zoom link.

In order to do our part in slowing the community spread of Covid-19, Treat Memorial Library is providing curbside service only at this time. Curbside service for pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with your book selection. Staff will also be available to assist with printing, copies, and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. Please call 897-3631 if you have any questions. Please be safe and well! Thank you for your help and cooperation during this time.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember

that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a

list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

