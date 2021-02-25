• Jacob Boivin, 34, Jay, violation protection from abuse order, possession scheduled drug, Sunday, Feb. 21, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sean Campbell, 37, Rangeley, domestic violence assault,  Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Rangeley, Rangeley Police Department.

• Sean Bergeron, 37, Wilton, operating under the influence, Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael Ball, 27, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Joshua Colson, 36, Lisbon, warrant violation condition of bail, Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Frranklin County
Related Stories
Latest Articles