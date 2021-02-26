CANTON — Selectmen on Thursday approved using Central Maine Cost Recovery to help the Fire Department collect money from insurance agencies for services provided at fires, accidents and other calls.

Fire Chief Jason Vaughan told the board earlier this month about the agency, which is paid only if it collects money from insurers.

In other business, board Chairman Russell Adams said Friday that the decision on whether the town will help purchase a bulletproof vest for Animal Control Officer Richard Burton won’t be made until the town receives more information from Burton. He also said the cost of the vest would not be considered in this year’s budget, which ends June 30.

In a letter sent to the town earlier this month, Burton requested the vest and photo ID because his work while executing search warrants is dangerous, he said.

The town is accepting applications for deputy clerk until March 10. The position is 30 to 32 hours per week and includes insurance benefits. Those interested may send a cover letter, resume and three references to: Town of Canton, 94 Turner St, Canton, ME 04221 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: