University of Maine at Farmington

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Avon: Sam Storer, Honors; Carthage: Ashley Hutchinson, Honors; Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, Honors; Farmington: Emma Bennett, High Honors; Matty Bernard, Honors; Hannah Binder, High Honors; Kellsie Britton, High Honors; Erin Buckland, High Honors; Garrett Chase, High Honors; Sarah Collins, High Honors; Abbigayl Czajkowski, High Honors; Rockie Decker, High Honors; Chelsey Drake, High Honors; Ren Draven, High Honors; Brenna Eastman, High Honors; Enrico Echevarria, Honors; Lake France, High Honors; Katie Franke, Honors; Theodora Griffin, High Honors; Moriah Hammond, Honors; Jen Hill, Honors; Jocea Jordan, High Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Jennifer Larson, Honors; Isaac Libby, High Honors; Dani Lilly Rodiles, High Honors; Natachia Lovering, Honors; Anna McKee, High Honors; Tiffani Melia, High Honors; Tyler Morris, High Honors; Brodie Morse, Honors; Sara Rogers, High Honors; Gary Sanderson, Honors; Isaac Seigle, High Honors; Megan Sheckells, Honors; Helena Solorzano, High Honors; Brody Sylvia, High Honors; Emily Taylor, Honors; Samantha Taylor, High Honors; Sara Taylor, High Honors; Maxwell Testa, Honors; Aurora Turmelle, High Honors; Raven Walczak, Honors; Jay: Elly Bernard, Honors; Ben Berry, Honors; Michael Chavez, Honors; Alana Cole, High Honors; Matt Cornelio, High Honors; Emma DiPompo, High Honors; Sarah Dudley-Taylor, Honors; Abby Moreau, High Honors; Terri Potvin, Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors; Leeds: Madison Karcher, Honors; Gabby Pelkey, High Honors; Kingfield: Kim Hem, High Honors; Brianna Hinkley, High Honors; Brooke-Lynn Hinkley, High Honors; Isaiah Reid, Honors; Chenoa Savage, Honors; Mount Vernon: Fayth Jacques, High Honors; New Sharon: Kayleigh Brisard, Honors; Taylor Burke, High Honors; Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Adelle Richards, High Honors; Shay Trask, Honors; New Sharon: Kayleigh Brisard, Honors; Taylor Burke, High Honors; Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Adelle Richards, High Honors; Shay Trask, Honors;

New Vineyard: Alora Fletcher, Honors; Rangeley: Tausha Cogley, High Honors; Tasha Haley, Honors; Kyle LaRochelle, High Honors; Nicole Lund, High Honors; Stratton: Ashley LaGross, High Honors; Strong: Cailyn Correllus, Honors; Summer Martinez, High Honors; Rebecca Reed, Honors; Alora Ross, High Honors;

Temple: Horisun Antunee, High Honors; Gracie Foss, Honors; West Farmington: Iris Morgan, Honors; Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, High Honors; Wilton: Aliza Adams, Honors; Alan Collins, High Honors; Mac Dickerson, High Honors; George Edmunds, High Honors; Hunter Ellis, High Honors; Kaleb Fletcher, High Honors; Clare Fournier, High Honors; Val Hinkley, Honors; Katie Jansky, Honors; Emilie Lake, High Honors; Noah Preble, Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors; Faith Rouillard, High Honors; Caitlin Zamboni, Honors;

