ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a three-webinar series about compost issues in agriculture and waste management from noon–1 p.m. March 11, March 23 and March 30.

This compost webinar series first examines the organic certification process for compost usage with Caleb Goossen, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) organic crop and conservation specialist; followed by carcass composting with Krishona Martinson, University of Minnesota professor and Extension equine specialist; and composting hemp residual with Mark King, Maine Department of Environmental Protection environmental specialist and Maine Compost School educator.

The fee is $10 per session, $25 for the series; registration is required. Register on the event webpage to receive webinar links. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Doherty, 207.832.0343; [email protected]

