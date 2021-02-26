REGION — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund seek applications from Maine students.

The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast, or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade, or technical school.

The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field, with a preference for female applicants.

The two funds share an online application, the deadline for which is April 1, 2021. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org.

Applicants must be graduates of Maine high schools or have been home-schooled in Maine. Students will be chosen based on demonstrated interest in journalism through their choice of coursework and extracurricular activities, as well as financial need and academic achievement.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

