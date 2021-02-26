WILTON — Life Enrichment Advancing People, Inc. (LEAP) has created a fun way to support local businesses, incentivize their workforce and provide some therapeutic transactional activities for the individuals they support.

“One of our Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) suggested the idea of ‘The LEAP Store’ to our board of directors. This staff member recognized how much the people they support miss shopping and being active in the community since the pandemic started. The store allows for a safe, low-risk opportunity to shop while practicing all proper precautions,” explained Megan Goodine, LEAP’s Residential Services Director. “We are hopeful this spreads a little joy while helping folks prepare to re-enter their communities in a safe way. The smiles and appreciation have been priceless so far!”

The program works by issuing ‘LEAP Bucks’ to staff and supported individuals that they can use to make purchases. In addition to various activity-based items, people have so far been able to also choose from delicious homemade goods from Berry Hill Farm in Livermore Falls and The Cabin, a brand-new shop located in Farmington.

“LEAP’s board of directors welcomed the idea for the store and is happy to provide ongoing support for this project,” shared board president Lynne Hunter. “We are grateful for a donation made by board member Dr. David Dixon that helped get things started – and for all the efforts of the central office staff for organizing it. As Megan pointed out, any effort to spread some joy right now is well worth it!”

‘The LEAP Store’ will be open during certain times at the central office in Wilton and occasionally will go on the road to bring items to the various homes in LEAP’s residential program.

Local businesses who are interested in learning how they can participate in the program can contact Tiffany Baker by email ([email protected]) or by calling 207-860-4126.

