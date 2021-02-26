FARMINGTON — Vietnam and America: History and Legacy with Thomas Kane via Zoom. $45. Starts Apr. 6 – May 18, 2021. Tuesday from 5 – 7 p.m., on Zoom. America’s war in Vietnam was a catastrophe for many countries which continues to shape the political world we live in. Despite its importance, it remains frequently misunderstood.

This class explores the history of the Vietnam-America War and invites discussion on its enduring meaning. The instructor has published research on the logistics of the North Vietnamese Army/National Liberation Front and has over a decade of experience teaching university classes on this conflict. Call 207-778-3460 to register.

