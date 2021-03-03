To the Editor:

I’m writing to let you know that many of my friends and relatives really miss seeing Claire’s California Kitchen” in the Livermore Falls Advertiser every week. We really looked forward to trying her recipes on a weekly basis and loved her knowledge and insights and origins of the food she prepared from all over the world. It gave us the experience of trying international foods as well a simple down-to-earth home recipes.

Also her choice of wines for most recipes was always perfect.

She’s very intelligent and cared about her readers. I know she worked hard trying to do the best she could to make us happy.

We feel so fortunate to have Claire Laverdiere Michaud’s expertise every week. That was the highlight for all of us to enjoy the Advertiser.

We hope you’ll reconsider reinstating her column again! We’re greatly disappointed with this omission.

Gloria Tardif,

Jay

