Agenda Farmington Board of Selectmen 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business permit/license: Heather Chaney 21-MJ-01 Adult use cultivation and manufacturing facility transfer of permit/license 374 High Street U09-002-A

Item 3: To review and approve the proposed 2021 sewer department budget and establish the sewer use rates

Item 4: To Consider a request to amend the Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Ordinance to increase the number of medical cultivation facilities allowed

Item 5: To consider a proposal to institute a sign-on bonus for police recruits

Item 6: To authorize the manager to contract with Mechanical Services, Inc. to install an HVAC system at the Community Center

Item 7: To review and approve the warrant for the April 26, 2021 Annual Town Meeting to be held by referendum

Item 8: To adopt a new Earned Paid Leave Policy

Item 9: To approve an expenditure of $5,500 from the public works equipment reserve account to purchase a state surplus 2013 Ford F-150

Item 10: To vote to renew the Anson Street parking lot lease

Item 11: To approve two (2) municipal quitclaim deeds

Item 12: To approve the minutes of February 23

Item 13: To discuss other business

Item 14: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.E to discuss pending or contemplated litigation

