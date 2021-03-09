Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81729020018?pwd=RDFHRVpaT3NnMDB0TWV6VFAzQVVIdz09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance led by Mrs. Morey’s kindergarten class – G. D. Cushing School – Gold Cohort

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. Presentations

A. Technology update – Jeff Brazee

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from February 23, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports from March 2, 2021

A. Operations

B. Personnel & Finance

C. Educational Policy

D. Drop-Out Prevention

IX. New business

A. Update – 20/21 school calendar (Laura Columbia)

B. First reading – BDE – board committees

● Motion to approve the first reading of Board policy BDE – board committees

X. Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) Employment of Officials/Appointees/Employees

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) – to

discuss the employment of officials/appointees/employees

XI. Adjourn

Next Scheduled Meetings

March 23, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – location TBD

April 6, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Special board meeting – location TBD

Budget Committee Meetings

March 12, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – location TBD

March 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – location TBD

March 25, 2021 – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – location TBD

Committee Meetings

Operations – May 4, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – location TBD

Personnel & Finance – May 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – location TBD

Educational Policy – May 4, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – location TBD

« Previous

Next »

filed under: