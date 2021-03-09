Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81729020018?pwd=RDFHRVpaT3NnMDB0TWV6VFAzQVVIdz09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance led by Mrs. Morey’s kindergarten class – G. D. Cushing School – Gold Cohort
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. Presentations
A. Technology update – Jeff Brazee
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from February 23, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports from March 2, 2021
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
IX. New business
A. Update – 20/21 school calendar (Laura Columbia)
B. First reading – BDE – board committees
● Motion to approve the first reading of Board policy BDE – board committees
X. Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) Employment of Officials/Appointees/Employees
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) – to
discuss the employment of officials/appointees/employees
XI. Adjourn
Next Scheduled Meetings
March 23, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – location TBD
April 6, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Special board meeting – location TBD
Budget Committee Meetings
March 12, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – location TBD
March 19, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – location TBD
March 25, 2021 – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – location TBD
Committee Meetings
Operations – May 4, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – location TBD
Personnel & Finance – May 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – location TBD
Educational Policy – May 4, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – location TBD
