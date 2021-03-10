NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church March 7 service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “I Know Whom I have Believed”, “’Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”, “Blest Be the Tie That Binds”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. At the end of the service, Communion was served.

The sermon, titled “Think of Others” reading the scripture from Luke 12:13-21. Pastor Bonnie started off about the author of “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” hymn. The author, John Fawcett wrote the song because he was leaving a small church to a larger church when the day, they were saying good-bye to the small church they realized that they couldn’t leave that church, they were a family and they ended up being there for fifty-four years. The song is about thinking of others and unity as a whole. This is what God wants from His people, unity and for us to think about others.

As Christians, God doesn’t want us to be tied down to earthly things, but of heavenly things, such as love for one another – showing the love that Christ gave to us. We should be prayerful – praying for one another and encouraging each other. If we pray for each other, it binds us together. We all have fears, God’s grace and His blessings overcomes our fears. We have our hope in Jesus to overcome our fears. We share our burdens with each other and know that God will walk with us through them. God joins all our hearts when we are accepted into the family of believers when we accept Jesus as our personal Savior. The hymn is a beautiful song that shows us that we are a oneness in Jesus. As the hymn tells us, we are one in Christ and not a divided family. We are one in the body of Christ.

As the scriptures say, we shouldn’t let our lives on earth overtake our future in Heaven. We shouldn’t strife to be greedy here on earth and need and want everything in sight. Greed is a sin and we should not be indulging in it. God isn’t saying that we shouldn’t have nice things, it is okay to work for those things, we just shouldn’t let our wanting of those things come before our worship of God. We also should not be comparing ourselves and what we have with anyone else. Judging others is not what we should be doing. God tells us it is not our job to judge others, we should leave it to Him on Judgment Day. What material things we accumulate here on earth, means nothing when we die. The only thing that God is interested in is our heart and who is Lord over it, God or Satan. Depending where our heart is focused on, determines where we will spend eternity.

God blesses His children with many things, it is what we do with them is the example we should be leaving others with. Are we focused on serving God or ourselves?

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Canned Soup for the food pantry in March. A reminder about changing the clocks back on March 14th for Daylight Saving Time. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected]. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. (If there is a no school day in the school district, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office that day)



« Previous

Next »

filed under: