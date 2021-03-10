Many of my international colleagues are currently posting about springtime blossoms, baby artichoke salads, and rejoicing in springtime activities invited by warmer temperatures. Here in the mountains of Maine, I can’t yet share with them any rejoicing over warmer temperatures or report my first daffodil sightings. Regrettably, you can only see fiddleheads in your imagination.

Noting signs and reminders of spring keeps me hopeful that spring is indeed on its way. Despite other shortcomings, Maine is the perfect state to enjoy the cycle of the seasons known as phenology, studying the seasonal timing of cyclic events related to animals and plants. I watch for my cherry tree to blossom and bloom, sending sweet notes of delicious hope wafting through the air. In my front flower garden, I am always excited to see Tete-a-Tete Miniature Daffodils gifted to me a few years ago by my neighbor. Just last week, I noticed Mama and Papa cardinal are back. Might those be a pairing of crows in the cottonwood where I’m sure I can see signs of tight red buds swelling in response to longer days of daylight? Can the evening choir of peepers be far behind?

Of course, in my home, there are beginning signs of spring. Who doesn’t look forward to flinging wide open the doors and windows as a welcoming gesture to fresh, springtime mountain air! Cue Green Acres and Eva Gabor! My renewed nesting instinct is compelling me to refresh drapes and curtains. A new coat of paint in the kitchen is on the list, too! I can hardly wait to bake my favorite pie – lemon meringue. I’m already planning for the Easter dinner that didn’t happen last year. Canning lists are evolving as I make sure I have jars in the pantry for pickling asparagus, which last year turned out to be an unanticipated family favorite!

When spring does arrive, don’t be afraid to plant something new, whether it’s in your yard, your home, or your heart. The tiniest of efforts can bring stunningly brilliant surprises!

Remember to relax in the brilliance of a spring-lit day when the sky looks bluer than you ever imagined it could.

