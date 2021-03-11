WILTON — Meadow Lanes: Wednesday Night Ladies Week of March 3: Teams: Designs by Darlene 135-65, Just One More 125-75, Mines in the Gutter 114-86, Bowling Belles 108-92 Team #4 – 106-94.
High Games: Lynn Chellis 156, Michelle Perkins 151, Michelle Young 151; Kelly Couture 149, Katie Dube 135, Jackie Willett 133, Gayle Donahue 131, Lisa Dube 120,
High Series: Lynn Chellis 442, Kelly Couture 411, Michelle Perkins 392, Michelle Young 392, Katie Dube 387, Jackie Willett 358, Lisa Dube 347, Natasha Richard 343
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Feb 23
Men’s High Game scratch: Jeff Fournier 256, Stephen Adams 181, Jagger Bullen 175
Mens High Series scratch: Jeff Fournier 535, Stephen Adams 516, Mike Smith 484
Mens High Game handicap: Jeff Fournier 294, CJ Bullen 236, Darius Coltraine 229
Mens High Series handicap: CJ Bullen 664, Jeff Fournier 649, Stephen Adams & Ryan Cushman 624
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 213, Cathy Walton 164, Cleo Barker 146.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 562, Cathy Walton 421, Cleo Barker 378
Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 251, Jenna Bullen 242, Cathy Walton 230
Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 676, Cathy Walton 619, Cleo Barker 618
