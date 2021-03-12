Bates
LEWISTON — Thaddeus Gunther of Farmington was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher. Gunther, the son of Eric V. Gunther and Judith A. Gunther, is a 2017 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. He is majoring in biology at Bates.
UCONN
STORRS, CT — Emilie Saulter of Farmington has been named Undergraduate Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut. At the end of each semester the Dean of each school and college names to the Dean’s List those students who were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points, received no grade below “C”, including the actual letter grade awarded in any course under the Pass/Fail option, earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and were in at least the upper quartile of their school or college.
