INDUSTRY — Industry held its annual Town Meeting in-person Saturday during which 19 residents passed 38 warrant articles. Uncontested incumbent Robert Geisser was elected as selectman and Jesse Sillanpaa, also an uncontested incumbent, was elected for the Regional School Unit 9 board of director position.

Voters approved the $620,533.26 town budget, which is a $25,232.74 decrease from last year’s budget.

Article 6 asked that the property tax levy limit increase to $348, 568 in order to cover additional amounts requested by other articles on the warrant.

Moderator Paul Mills explained that a tax increase request is normally required by written ballot, but the state issued a waiver this year.

The authorization and transfer of $11,232.74 from the unexpended balance of the 2020 Fire Department budget to the fire equipment reserve account was approved. This will cover the cost of a new commercial rescue truck to replace the town’s 1988 pumper truck which Fire Chief Anthony Howard said is still doing good, but the pump has been rebuilt several times.

The price of the new truck is not to exceed $125,000 and will be funded by using $17,404 from the equipment reserve account, $11,232,74 from the 2020 fire department’s budget and $46,363 from taxation. The remaining $50,000 will be financed over the next five years.

Article 38 requested that the town raise and appropriate $22,000 to investigate site options for a new town garage as the current garage is too small for newly purchased equipment.

“The roof is leaking, there’s a lot of issues with it and we can’t get the new truck into it,” Road Commissioner Joe Parody said. “We can go in but we can’t close the door and it’s like, we’re buying this new equipment we outta have room and a better work area to take care of it.”

Residents raised and appropriated $3,000 for the maintenance and improvement of the beach front at Clearwater Lake. Selectman Lee Ireland explained that the money will fund a part-time position to pick up litter and clean the outhouse.

“We’ve always relied on volunteers to walk through and clean it up, but we’re thinking that we’ve gotten to that point where we need to put someone on the payroll for part time/per diem, ranger-type deal,” Ireland said.

An additional $3,000 will be raised and appropriated for the care and maintenance of Industry’s 19 cemeteries.

“Some of these cemeteries may only have one or two people in them, but we’re required by law to maintain them,” Ireland said.

