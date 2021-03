• Nancy E. Shaffer, 39, Rangeley, two counts violation of condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, domestic violence assault, operating under the influence, Thursday, Feb. 25, in Rangeley, $250 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Collin G. Hellmouth, 28, Waterville, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating vehicle without license, motor vehicle speed 30-plus miles over speed limit, Friday, Feb. 26, in Sandy River Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua J. Williams, 24, Phillips, operating under the influence, Sunday, Feb. 28, in Eustis, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda M. Allen, 38, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Thursday, March 4, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Cody B. Taylor, 29, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Friday, March 5, in Kingfield, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Taylor S. West, 25, New Vineyard, domestic violence aggravated assault, Friday, March 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jason D. Velez, 42, Farmington, warrant operating while license suspended or revoked, Friday, March 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Victor L. Butterfield, 60, Jay, domestic violence stalking, domestic violence assault, Saturday, March 6, in Jay, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Kevin E. Phillips, 38, Wilton, domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-refusing to stop, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Saturday, March 6, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Mark A. McCrillis, 38, Farmington, aggravated assault, Sunday, March 7, in Farmington, $1,000 fail, Farmington Police Department.

• Taylor S. Wise, 25, New Vineyard, violation condition of release, Monday, March 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott N. Frechette, 42, Weld, probation hold, Monday, March 8, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Zachary P. Davis, 20, Wilton, warrant possession of sexual explicit material of minor under 12 years old, warrant violation condition of release, warrant motion to revoke bail, Tuesday, March 9, in Wilton, Maine State Police.

• Deborah J. Chamberland, 53, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, March 10, in New Sharon, Maine State Police.

• Drake C. Douglass, 30, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, March 11, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Chelsea L. Coolong, 31, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, March 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael D. Palow, 39, New York City, New York, domestic violence assault, Thursday, March 11, in Carrabassett Valley, $300 bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Jordan A. Kaylor, 18, Jay, aggravated domestic violence assault, Friday, March 12, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Miguel A. Suarez, 38, Clewiston, Florida, operating under the influence, Friday, March 12, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary M. Givens, 30, Lewiston, probation hold, Friday, March 12, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Bridget A. Montano, 54, Weymouth, Massachusetts, domestic violence assault, Friday, March 12, in Rangeley, $800 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• James R. Okane, 30, Jay, warrant violation protection order, Saturday, March 13, in Farmington, released to Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington Police Department.

• Tyrany L. M. Montez, 26, Fayette, operating under the influence, operating under foreign license during suspension, Saturday, March 13, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: