REGION — Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations for 2021 Induction Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine.

Nominations for induction in 2021 into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame are now being accepted. The deadline for submitting nominations is March 22, 2021. Please include a resume and supporting documentation and send it to:

Maine Baseball Hall of Fame c/o Don Douglas, 38 Merganser Way, Freeport, Maine 04032 or email to: [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: