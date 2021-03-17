REGION — Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is launching their first virtual Hike for Hospice Androscoggin. Online registration is now open for this virtual fundraising event that takes place May 10-21. Participants can engage at their own pace and choose their own outdoor activity from walking or running to hiking or biking. In addition, registered participants can take part in a special family bereavement walk with their children at the Auburn/Lewiston YMCA Outdoor Learning and Education Center at 167 Stetson Road, Auburn during the event. A special StoryWalk featuring the book “Tear Soup” by Chuck DeKlyen and Pat Schwiebert will be on display to help foster communication between parents and children about loss and grief.

Each year, Androscoggin cares for thousands of Mainers at the end of their lives – in patients’ homes and at the Androscoggin Hospice House, in Auburn. Proceeds from the event will ensure hospice care for all.

Register at androcoggin.org/events/hike. The cost is $25 per person and free for ages 12 years and under. The first 200 registrants will receive an event t-shirt, swag bag filled with surprises and a special children’s activity. Participants can create their own personal fundraising page will to have a chance to win Yeti products, Sea Bags, or a 2 Night Stay at Wolfe’s Neck Farm “Wicked Easy” Camping Experience by LL Bean.

FMI: Contact Rachel Bishop, Events and Sponsorship Coordinator at 207-777-7740 or [email protected]