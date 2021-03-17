LIVERMORE — The Norlands Living History Center will celebrate Maine Maple Sunday on March 28 with a new spin on the traditional pancake breakfast. This year, Norlands maple syrup and pancake mix can be ordered online at Norlands.org/shop and by phone (207) 897-4366.

Orders can be picked-up between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 290 Norlands Road, Livermore on March 28 at our drive-thru & contact free Maine Maple Sunday event. Please wear your masks and come say hello to our new Executive Director, Rachel Bidstrup. All orders directly support Norlands’ living history programs and restoration efforts.

The Norlands Living History Center is a multifaceted historic site, museum, and working farm where costumed interpreters portray real people who lived in the Norlands’ neighborhood in the 1800s. We are Maine’s oldest living history center and on the National Register of Historic Places.

Our mission is to preserve the heritage and traditions of rural life in Maine’s past, celebrate the achievements of Livermore’s Washburn family and use living history methods to make the values, activities, and issues of the past relevant to present and future generations.

