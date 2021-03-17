To the Editor:

In the March 20 issue of your paper there was a letter by Trampas Hutches, president of Franklin Memorial Hospital, thanking people who came forward for COVID-19 vaccinations. I want to respond to that letter as follows:

My wife and I received both vaccine shots at FMH, and I want to sing my praises to Mr. Hutches and the whole staff for the truly amazing way they all performed. We were so impressed!

When we arrived, we were immediately guided into the area where we needed to go, were given forms to fill out and then led into the large room where the shots were actually given. It was fast, very professional, and virtually painless.

Then we were guided to chairs in that large room where they asked us to sit for 15 minutes to make sure we didn’t have any adverse reactions. They had timers on each chair. When our time was over, someone led us out to another area where we received a card showing our appointment for the second injection and we were on our way.

When we returned for the second dose the procedure was equally professional and well organized. I thank them all so much!

William (Bill) Nickerson,

Livermore Falls

