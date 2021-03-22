WELD — A fire that damaged a two-story house Saturday at 34 Bragg Point Lane is considered accidental and was caused by a candle, Fire Chief Corey Hutchinson said Monday. No one was injured.

State fire investigator Larry Morrill investigated Monday and determined the cause.

Firefighters from Weld, Carthage, East Dixfield, Phillips, Jay and Wilton responded to the 6:12 p.m. report, Hutchinson said. The muddy camp road required firetrucks to stage on Route 142.

Firefighters quickly knocked down flames, which originated on the first floor of the four-season home, the chief said.

“We had a good mutual aid response, Hutchinson said.

Owner Gail Cleary lives at the home, which was insured. She saw her cat escape the building, he said.

There was extensive smoke and water damage to the house, and one exterior wall was damaged.

The house is not inhabitable, Hutchinson said.

He contacted the American Red Cross to assist Cleary.

It is the second time since Thursday that a fire was caused by a candle. Twenty-one people were displaced at a three-story apartment building at 75 Howard St. in Lewiston after a candle fell into a pile of clothes, according to fire officials.

