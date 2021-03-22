KINGFIELD — A man was seriously injured Saturday evening when his snowmobile hit some bumps and his head and chest struck a tree, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Jonathan Rand was wearing a helmet. He was driving his 2016 Polaris SKS snowmobile with a group of friends on a private trail on Ira Mountain. The accident was reported about 5:35 p.m. Rand’s age and residence were unknown Monday.

“The initial investigation reveals that speed appears to be the main factor in Rand losing control of his snowmobile after he hit some bumps on the trail,” Latti wrote in an email.

A friend driving with him immediately began to administer first aid, while another called 911. The friends transported Rand on another snowmobile to an awaiting ambulance, Latti wrote.

Rand was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he is being treated for a head injury, broken ribs and collapsed lungs, according to Latti.

