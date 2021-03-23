FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night approved amendments to the marijuana ordinance to be brought to voters at a special town meeting May 11.

“This is the result of discussion at the prior meeting, how to ensure people are paying their fees for these licenses,” Town Manager Richard Davis said. “In some cases the fees are quite substantial, have had some that have been outstanding for awhile.”

The amendments include:

• Applicants must sign an agreement promising to pay for the license/permit fees upon approval.

• Renewal fees must be paid on or before the anniversary date of the initial approval to retain an active license/permit and keep it current.

• Failure to make payments when due will result in immediate suspension of license/permit, if fees remain unpaid 30 days thereafter, and operations must cease immediately.

• Licensees cannot file a new Notification of Intent to file a new application until all delinquent fees have been paid and will go to the bottom of the Notification of Intent list.

• The license permit fee agreement must be signed by the applicant, the town treasurer and a notary public.

“It’s a fairly substantial method of ensuring payment,” Davis said. “It would have to go to special town meeting for approval.”

“It’s a little disappointing to see people haven’t paid their fees,” Selectman Joshua Bell said.

In discussing transferring an existing license, the renewal wasn’t paid, which brought the issue to light, Selectman Scott Landry said.

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked if there should be a a process to notify any others that haven’t paid to give them the same courtesy.

“We can’t do anything until this amendment gets approved,” Davis said. “We found out we don’t have a method in place. This is more for renewals than new licenses.”

“It’s a start,” board Chairman Matthew Smith said. “This will be a moving thing, every so often we’re going to have to revisit as the industry evolves. In a couple of years there may be just one policy, not recreational or medicinal.”

“We found ourselves with an inadequacy,” Selectman Michael Fogg said. “We challenged Steve (Kaiser, code enforcement officer) to amend it and come up with wording. He did. I’m very satisfied with that.”

The warrant for the May 11 special town meeting are being drafted, Davis said.

“It’ll be shortly after the referendum town meeting,” Davis said. “The reason is the solar energy agreement. They need approval to get that in place.”

Town meeting will be held by referendum secret ballot April 26 at the Community Center.

The town would realize huge savings on its electric bill, $140,000, Davis said. It’s a 20-year agreement, which is why the special town meeting is needed, he said.

“A big solar installation is being built in Lewiston, I believe,” Davis said. A subsidy from the state makes this possible, he said.

