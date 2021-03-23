Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86217844601?pwd=dDlkSDJkcDdEQjNCRzJkWjQ0M1FtUT09
Added on March 23, 2021 – X. Executive Session
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance led by Sylvia Stadelman, 6th grade, Mt. Blue Middle School
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. Presentations
A. Update on ESSER 2 Planning – Sue Pratt
B. Update on RSU 9 school models – Laura Columbia
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from March 9, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee Reports – None
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
IX. New business
A. Second and final reading of board policy BDE – board committees
● Motion to approve the second and final reading of board policy BDE – board committees
B. Approve new hire
● Motion to approve the new hire as presented by interim Superintendent Poulin in her report
C. Approve nomination of the business manager
● Motion to approve the nomination of the business manager as presented by interim Superintendent Poulin
D. Approve 2021/22 school calendar
● Motion to approve 2021/22 school calendar as presented by interim Superintendent Poulin
X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D) – update on superintendent search
● Motion to enter Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) – update on superintendent search
XI. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings
April 6, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – special board meeting – Location TBD
April 13, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Budget Committee meeting
March 25, 2021 – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – recording will be posted
Committee meetings
Operations – May 4, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – May 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – May 4, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
