Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Added on March 23, 2021 – X. Executive Session

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance led by Sylvia Stadelman, 6th grade, Mt. Blue Middle School

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. Presentations

A. Update on ESSER 2 Planning – Sue Pratt

B. Update on RSU 9 school models – Laura Columbia

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from March 9, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee Reports – None

A. Operations

B. Personnel & Finance

C. Educational Policy

D. Drop-Out Prevention

IX. New business

A. Second and final reading of board policy BDE – board committees

● Motion to approve the second and final reading of board policy BDE – board committees

B. Approve new hire

● Motion to approve the new hire as presented by interim Superintendent Poulin in her report

C. Approve nomination of the business manager

● Motion to approve the nomination of the business manager as presented by interim Superintendent Poulin

D. Approve 2021/22 school calendar

● Motion to approve 2021/22 school calendar as presented by interim Superintendent Poulin

X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D) – update on superintendent search

● Motion to enter Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) – update on superintendent search

XI. Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings

April 6, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – special board meeting – Location TBD

April 13, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Budget Committee meeting

March 25, 2021 – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – recording will be posted

Committee meetings

Operations – May 4, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – May 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – May 4, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

