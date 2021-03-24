Maple Sunday

LIVERMORE — The Norlands Living History Center will celebrate Maine Maple Sunday on March 28 with a new spin on the traditional pancake breakfast. This year, Norlands maple syrup and pancake mix can be ordered online at Norlands.org/shop and by phone (207) 897-4366. Orders can be picked-up between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 290 Norlands Road, Livermore on March 28 at our drive-thru & contact free Maine Maple Sunday event. Please wear your masks and practice social distancing.

Suppers

JAY -Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take out supper for March 26. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For March 26, the menu will consist of pork roast with garlic mashed potatoes and carrots, apple cake for dessert $8. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Breakfast

EAST DIXFIELD — On March 27 and April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hall Farms New Sap House on 5 Science Hill Road, East Dixfield (Across from RS Osgood’s) will be offering “Takeout” of their famous pancake breakfast for only $10 on those dates. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, local maple sausage, baked beans and four ounces of Hall’s maple syrup on the side. Other maple products will be available to purchase at that time. Parking is a problem so please call ahead to reserve pickup times. For reservations, call 645-2862 through each Friday evening before the Saturday breakfasts. Reservations can also be made on Saturday morning by calling 562-2160.

Because of Covid 19 there will NOT be a pancake breakfast on Maine Maple Sunday, but products will be available to purchase that day, March 28 at the Hall Farms New Sap House and the old Schoolhouse on Route 2.

