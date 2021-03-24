REGION — Vietnam and America: History and Legacy. $45 on Zoom. Instructed by Thomas Kane. America’s war in Vietnam was a catastrophe for many countries which continues to shape the political world we live in. Despite its importance, it remains frequently misunderstood.

This class explores the history of the Vietnam-America War and invites discussion on its enduring meaning. The instructor has published research on the logistics of the North Vietnamese Army/National Liberation Front and has over a decade of experience teaching university classes on this conflict. Apr. 6 to May 18, Tuesdays, from 5 – 7 p.m. To register call 207-778-3460

