RUMFORD — One thousand boxes containing produce and a gallon of milk — all free — were loaded into vehicles Wednesday afternoon at Mountain Valley High School on a first come, first served basis.
A line half a mile long formed along Hancock Street for the distribution from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.
Allie Burke, executive director of the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, said she arrived at 7 a.m. to help unload the truckload of food for the 9 a.m. distribution, but she soon learned the truck was on its way to Machias.
Rumford reserve police officer Doug Maifeld advised those waiting that the food would not be available until 1:30 p.m. He said the line along Hancock Street stretched for half a mile.
To facilitate the distribution, White’s Yardworks of Rumford volunteered to help unload the boxes.
Recipients were told to wear masks, stay in their vehicle and open the trunk or hatch for a volunteer to load a box.
A few boxes that remained after the distribution were delivered to interested people by volunteer Gary Dolloff who reached out through social media.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
State reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since early February
-
The Franklin Journal
FMH medical staff offering health care scholarships
-
The Franklin Journal
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
-
The Franklin Journal
Easter coloring contest begins
-
The Franklin Journal
LEAP plans offices, training facility