JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday unanimously approved the warrant for the April 27 budget vote at the polls in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

A hearing on the 2021-22 spending plan will be held at 6 p.m. April 15 via Zoom.

The proposed $20.749 million budget is almost $200,000 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. At the Feb. 25 board meeting, $400,000 was cut from the original proposal.

The budget includes $10.16 million to be raised by the three towns. The amounts for each are based on a cost sharing formula and state law, according to the district’s public hearing guide on the budget.

Voters will be asked to appropriate $862,229.33 and raise $240,000 — $80,000 from each town — for the food service program. Last year, voters appropriated $844,665 and raised $206,965, or $68,988 for each town, for the program.

For adult education, voters will be asked to appropriate $373,267.48 and raise $198,000 — $66,000 per town. Last year they appropriated $387,939 and raised $195,000, or $65,000 from each town.

Proposed amounts to be appropriated by municipality are: Jay $7.51 million, Livermore almost $2.75 million and Livermore Falls $6.41 million.

Proposed amounts to be raised by municipality are: Jay $4.33 million, Livermore $1.52 million, Livermore Falls $1.36 million.

The total amount appropriated would be $16.67 million. The total amount raised would be almost $7.22 million.

Last year, proposed amounts raised by municipality were: Jay $4.4 million, Livermore $1.6 million and Livermore Falls $1.4 million.

The total amount appropriated last year was $16.5 million; the amount raised was $7.4 million.

Information on the budget will be presented at the April 15 hearing, and voters can ask questions.

In other business, Superintendent Scott Albert said people are starting to ask when schools can go back to in-person learning full time.

“Until the governor or Maine (Center for Disease Control) rescinds some of their public safety measures we cannot,” he said. “The biggest one is the social-distancing mandate.”

Six feet makes it difficult, he said.

