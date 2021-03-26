WILTON — Wilton Scholarship applications are now available at the Wilton Town Office or online at the MBHS School Counseling Office website. All current and former graduates of Mt. Blue High School from Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden, and Weld are eligible.
Please note that the return deadline for seniors this year is April 26, not May 14 as stated. For all others it is still May 14. For further information, call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.
