LIVERMORE FALLS — Starting on Palm Sunday, the First Baptist Church (FBC) can have 75% capacity in the church. However, we still have to abide by the six foot social distancing, which will be our guide more than the 75% rule. On Easter, the division of the pews will change. The back pews will be divided differently to encompass larger families. This way we can still have our six foot distance while holding more people.

We are soliciting donations for Easter breakfast. We are looking for individually wrapped baked goods to hand out. There will be someone masked with gloves serving coffee and handing the wrapped baked good to you. Breakfast will be outside- with no food being allowed to be eaten inside of the church. You must keep at least a six foot distance from others while eating outside. This will kick off the restart of Coffee Hour- each week will be weather dependent. f you have any prayer requests, please send them to me at [email protected]

Easter is a very old word coming from German meaning “East” (original, right?). That word east comes from Latin meaning dawn- as the Son of God rose that morning, so did the sun. It also references a time when there is more daylight than darkness- as we officially passed that on March 17th. The “dawn,” the Easter, is a time when humanity has been reborn through the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. As Adam and Eve fell from grace in a garden, how appropriate that our rebirth, the resurrection of Christ, happens in a garden.

There will be a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. April 2, and a Sunrise Service for Easter Sunday, April 4, at Moose Hill Free Will Baptist Church located at 30 Record Road at 6:15 a.m., Outdoor breakfast at 9:30 a.m., at FBC, Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.

