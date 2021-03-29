JAY — Out of an abundance of caution, students at Spruce Mountain middle and high schools were dismissed beginning at 9 a.m.

One student each at the middle and high schools tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in an email at 8:42 a.m.

“These students have had close contacts with staff and students at school during the infectious period. Out of an abundance of caution we will be sending both the middle school and high school home for the day today,” he wrote. “We will be working on what this means in the near future and will be reaching out to you with that information as soon as we have it. This information will include who is considered a close contact, will we possibly need to go fully remote and if so for how long.”

This story will be updated.

