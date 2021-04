• Robert N. Picard, 66, Pittston, operating under the influence, Tuesday, March 23, in Madrid Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda L. Fetterhoff, 34, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, March 23, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Anthony G. Perkins, 33, Waterville, warrant noncompliance court order, Tuesday, March 23, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Cory J. Gurney, 44, Auburn, operating under the influence, operating without a license, Wednesday, March 24, in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Derrick C. White, 35, Albion, operating under the influence, Wednesday, March 24, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michelle L. Perkins, 51, Industry, criminal mischief, terrorizing, Sunday, March 28, in Industry, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael S. Maillet, 29, Chesterville, two warrants failure to appear, Sunday, March 28, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Margaret I. Sweet, 28, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Sunday, March 28, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Donald Buchanan, 62, Wilton, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Monday, March 29, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Larry M. Pinette, 56, Portage, warrant probation revocation, Monday, March 29, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

