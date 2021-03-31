REGION — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the theme of the April 2021 Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month is “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together.” The Franklin County Children’s Task Force is encouraging people to safely participate.

Wear Blue Day is April 1: Post your photos for Wear Blue Day on Facebook with the #WearBlueDay and tag the Franklin County Children’s Task Force. Let’s saturate the town in blue to kick off April as Child Abuse Prevention month. For more ways to get involved, call 207-778-6960 or email [email protected].

Pinwheels For Prevention: Prevent Child Abuse America is proud to unveil its new campaign, Pinwheels for Prevention, introducing the pinwheel as a symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention nationwide. The pinwheel represents PCA America’s efforts to change the way the nation thinks about prevention, focusing on community activities and public policies that prioritize prevention right from the start to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur. We can still grow a better tomorrow for all children, together, while being apart. Until we can physically plant pinwheels together, let’s take part in this 100% virtual, nationwide pinwheel garden. Donate and plant a pinwheel with your message of support.

Wicked Whoopies: $55 donation for a box of 50 whoopie pies! These homemade Maine whoopie pies have a shelf life of about three weeks and a freezer life of six months to one year. All proceeds benefit programs through the Franklin County Children’s Task Force that reduce the rates of child abuse and neglect in Franklin County.

For more information, visit pinwheels.preventchildabuse.org.

filed under: