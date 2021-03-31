AUBURN – Poland Spring Water has generously donated 75 cases of water for use at the high-volume vaccination site run by Central Maine Healthcare at the Auburn Mall, the first such site in Androscoggin County.

“The support of organizations like Poland Spring has been inspiring,” said Amy Lee, MBA, MBHA, MJ, FACMPE, vice president and chief operating officer, Central Maine Medical Group. “Poland Spring’s generous donation is a tremendous help to our patients, team members and our volunteers. So many people and businesses have selflessly stepped up to help make this vaccination site a success, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Healthy Androscoggin, part of the Central Maine Healthcare system, worked with Auburn Public Works to have the water picked up and delivered to the Auburn Mall.

The high-volume vaccination site opened on March 17. Central Maine Healthcare opened it in partnership with the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston and the State of Maine and in coordination with the Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency, St. Mary’s Health System, Tri-County EMS, the National Guard and the Auburn Mall. The site is expected to operate for six months, with the goal of vaccinating up to one thousand people a day, as vaccine supplies allow.

How to Help

Volunteers, both clinical and non-clinical, and donations, both financial and in-kind, can support COVID-19 efforts such as the high-volume site. Please visit cmhc.org/how-to-help for more information.

Appointments

Vaccination at the Central Maine Healthcare-run site at the Auburn Mall is available by appointment only. To check availability, book an appointment or find out more about high-volume vaccination site, visit cmhc.org or telephone the Central Maine Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine call center at 207-520-2917. For information, please use this website and phone number rather than contacting the mall or the cities.

Vaccinations will take place at the Center Court of the Auburn Mall. The entrance will be through the south entrance, near Thatcher’s.

With the opening of Auburn Mall site, Central Maine Healthcare is pivoting resources from the clinics at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to the high-volume site. Community vaccination clinics will continue at Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital.

